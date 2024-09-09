NATIONAL

Poor quality liquor kills 3, bodies found in Islamabad’s apartment

By News Desk

Three people including two women and a man died in an apartment in Sector 11-2, according to police sources, due to suspected substandard drugs.

The three individuals are believed to have died after consuming a poisonous drug known as substandard drugs.

Police reports indicated that the group, consisting of two women and a boy, had gathered for a dance party in the apartment.

During the party, both a boy and a girl reportedly died after consuming substandard drugs.

The second woman was rushed to PIMS Hospital Islamabad but later succumbed to the same cause, police confirmed.

As per the Police sources, authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact circumstances leading to their deaths.

