Moumita Debnath rape-murder: Here’s what the accused said in polygraph test

Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital, has denied any involvement in the crime during a recent polygraph test. According to sources, Roy claimed he fled the scene after discovering the body.

Initially, Roy, who works as a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, had confessed to the crime following his arrest on August 10. However, he has since retracted his confession, alleging that he is being falsely accused and is actually innocent.

On August 25, Roy underwent a polygraph test while in custody at Kolkata’s Presidency Central Jail. It’s important to note that polygraph results are not admissible as evidence in court.

During the test, Roy was reportedly asked 10 questions by the CBI, with three polygraph experts and the investigating officer present. Sources indicate that Roy maintained his innocence, claiming that the victim was already deceased when he found her and that he ran away in fear.

“I didn’t commit the murder. I escaped from the seminar hall after just seeing the dead body,” Roy reportedly told the CBI during the polygraph test. However, the test allegedly revealed inconsistencies in his responses.

Roy’s arrest came after CCTV footage captured him entering the seminar hall where the doctor’s body was later discovered. Additionally, a Bluetooth device belonging to Roy was found near the crime scene.

Roy has reiterated his claims of innocence in court, stating before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) in Sealdah that he agreed to the polygraph test to clear his name. His lawyer, Kavita Sarkar, emphasized that the CBI has yet to produce conclusive evidence and challenged them to prove Roy’s involvement in the crime.

Sources also revealed that Roy had visited Sonagachi, a red-light district in north Kolkata, and consumed alcohol prior to the incident. Police have suggested that Roy had a habit of watching pornographic material.

The brutal incident has ignited widespread outrage, leading to nationwide protests and strikes by doctors demanding greater workplace safety.