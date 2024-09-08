Shocking revelations made by royal expert about Queen Elizabeth on 2nd death anniversary

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has made startling revelations about Queen Elizabeth II on the second death anniversary of the late queen.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the royal author claimed, “At the end of the Platinum Jubilee the then Prince Charles persuaded his mother to come on the palace balcony because amazing crowds had gathered.

“She thought there wouldn’t be. Despite her pain she came along and was hugely moved by the cheers. She nearly shed a tear.”

Today, September 8 marks the two-year anniversary of the death of Elizabeth, who spent a record 70 years and 214 days on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth ruled for longer than any other Monarch in British history, becoming a much loved and respected figure across the globe.

Over 70 years, she was a dedicated Head of the Commonwealth, linking more than two billion people worldwide.

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service.

She died on 8th September 2022 at age 96 at Balmoral Castle.