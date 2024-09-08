Entertainment

Shocking revelations made by royal expert about Queen Elizabeth on 2nd death anniversary

By Agencies
CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Queen Elizabeth II is seen at the Chichester Theatre while visiting West Sussex on November 30, 2017 in Chichester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has made startling revelations about Queen Elizabeth II on the second death anniversary of the late queen.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the royal author claimed, “At the end of the Platinum Jubilee the then Prince Charles persuaded his mother to come on the palace balcony because amazing crowds had gathered.

“She thought there wouldn’t be. Despite her pain she came along and was hugely moved by the cheers. She nearly shed a tear.”

Royal expert makes shocking revelations about Queen Elizabeth on 2nd death anniversary

Today, September 8 marks the two-year anniversary of the death of Elizabeth, who spent a record 70 years and 214 days on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth ruled for longer than any other Monarch in British history, becoming a much loved and respected figure across the globe.

Over 70 years, she was a dedicated Head of the Commonwealth, linking more than two billion people worldwide.

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service.

She died on 8th September 2022 at age 96 at Balmoral Castle.

Previous article
Explosive material with detonator found in a bag near PTI rally venue
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Dissecting the Indian Defence Budget

Over the past few years, India’s defence budget has shown a consistent upward trajectory, which highlights the Indian government’s commitment towards modernising its defence...

Two Secrets to China’s Rise

Epaper_24-09-8 LHR

Epaper_24-09-8 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.