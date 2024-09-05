US cautions Pakistan against ‘potential ramifications’ of gas pipeline project with Iran

Washington warns Islamabad about the potential risks of the Pak-Iran pipeline but also reaffirms support

ISLAMABAD: The United States has issued a cautionary warning to Pakistan regarding its involvement in the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, while reaffirming its commitment to assist Pakistan with its energy challenges.

Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the US State Department, addressed concerns related to the pipeline project during a recent press briefing.

“We will continue to enforce our sanctions against Iran. And as a matter of course, we also advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential ramifications of those deals,” Miller stated.

This statement underscores the US’s stance on maintaining pressure on Iran through sanctions, which could affect Pakistan’s proposed pipeline project.

The Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, which aims to extend an 80-kilometre pipeline from Gwadar in Pakistan to Iran, has faced significant delays.

Initially scheduled for completion by December 2014, the project has experienced nearly a decade of setbacks.

However, work has resumed, and the project is now expected to be finished in 24 months at an estimated cost of Rs44 billion.

Despite the US’s warnings, Miller assured that addressing Pakistan’s energy shortages remains a priority for Washington. “We continue to discuss energy security with the Government of Pakistan,” he noted. This statement reflects the ongoing dialogue between the two countries to find viable solutions to Pakistan’s energy needs, amidst the challenges posed by regional geopolitical tensions.

In addition to the pipeline concerns, Miller strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan that resulted in the deaths of over 50 people.

He expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, highlighting the shared interests of the US and Pakistan in combating terrorism.

“The United States and Pakistan have a shared interest in combating threats to regional security, and we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism,” Miller affirmed.

The US’s dual approach of warning about the pipeline’s potential ramifications while pledging support for Pakistan’s energy needs and security underscores the complex nature of international relations and the balance of strategic interests.

As Pakistan moves forward with the pipeline project, it will need to navigate these geopolitical nuances while addressing its pressing energy requirements.