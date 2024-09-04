Failed surgery: Here’s what Harsha Bhogle thinks of Pakistan’s Test debacle against Bangladesh

Pakistan’s humiliating 2-0 defeat in the Test series against Bangladesh has sparked widespread criticism, not only from Pakistani fans and former cricketers but also from international voices. Renowned cricket commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle did not hold back, labeling the defeat as “embarrassing.”

Taking to X, Bhogle commented, “Well as Bangladesh played, this is embarrassing for Pakistan,” while reacting to the Green Shirts’ crushing loss to Bangladesh’s team, the Tigers.

This reaction follows Bangladesh’s emphatic six-wicket victory in the second Test on Tuesday, which sealed the two-match series clean-sweep — a historic first series win for Bangladesh over Pakistan in Test cricket.

Bangladesh had set the tone early in the series with a dominant 10-wicket victory in the first Test, marking their first-ever win against Pakistan in the longest format of the game. Building on that momentum, Najmul Hossain Shanto’s side went on to secure another victory in the second Test, completing their sweep of the visitors.

With this latest defeat, Pakistan’s Test record has now reached five consecutive losses, including three against Australia and two against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s struggles in Test cricket, Bhogle revisited his earlier observations about the team’s vulnerabilities in longer formats. “I remember saying some time ago that the shorter the game, the more dangerous Pakistan would be, and, almost as consequence, that the longer the game, the more vulnerable they would be,” he remarked.

However, he admitted that the extent of Pakistan’s decline had surprised him. “But I didn’t expect it to be this stark,” Bhogle added, referencing the team’s weak showing throughout the series.

Bhogle also took a moment to recognize Bangladesh’s achievement, calling it one of their proudest moments. “In all fairness, Bangladesh have had quite a few moments to be proud of. None more so than beating India in the 2007 WC. How fitting then, that the two kids from that day, Shakib and Mushfiq, now in the middle as veterans, see their team through to their biggest Test series win.”

Pakistan’s poor form in Test cricket has drawn similar reactions in the past. Ex-England cricketer Kevin Pietersen had previously raised concerns following Pakistan’s loss in the first Test against Bangladesh. Speaking to a private news outlet, Pietersen expressed disappointment over the deteriorating standard of cricket in Pakistan.

“What happened to cricket in Pakistan? When I played the PSL, the standard of that league was tremendous, the players had a very good work ethic, and the youngsters on display were magic. What’s happening there?” Pietersen questioned.