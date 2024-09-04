Fresh twist in Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar honey-trap case

Special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday rejected the bail application of arrested accused Amina Urooj in the honey-trapping of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.

Judge Arshad Javed of the Special Anti-Terrorism Court conducted the hearing and pronounced the verdict after the arguments of the lawyers were completed.

The police claim to have arrested the main suspects allegedly involved in the kidnapping of renowned playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar in Lahore.

The main suspect, identified as Amna, and her three accomplices — involved in the kidnapping and theft of Khalilur Rehman on July 15 — were apprehended from Nankana Sahib.

According to the police, the four suspects, including Amna, who orchestrated the crime by calling Qamar to the kidnap location, have been taken into custody. The investigation revealed that Amna, who pretended to be a British citizen, lured Khalilur Rehman Qamar into a trap and got him kidnapped through her accomplices.

The suspects then kidnapped the writer, robbed him of lakhs of rupees in cash, his mobile phone, and a valuable watch. After taking his possessions, the culprits abandoned him at an unknown location, threatening to kill him if he reported the incident.

The police disclosed that the main suspect, Amna, is a repeat criminal and has a history of committing similar crimes. Her modus operandi involved deceiving her victims by presenting herself as a British citizen, thereby gaining their trust before carrying out the robbery with her associates.