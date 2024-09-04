Sports

Babar Azam out from ICC’s Top 10 test players rankings

By News Desk

International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the ranking of Test players and due to the poor performance, Babar Azam out from the top 10 batsmen list.

Babar Azam has moved down to 12th position after being demoted by three ranks after the poor performance in the Bangladesh Test series which the guests whitewash by winning both tests against the Pakistan.

Cricketer Muhammad Rizwan of Pakistan retained 10th position while England’s Joe Root’s number one position further stabilized.

No player from Pakistan is included in the top 10 bowlers. Shaheen Afridi’s 11th rank after downgrading by one rank.

News Desk

