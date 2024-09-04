King Charles moving Prince William from Kensington home during Kate’s treatment

Experts suspect King Charles’ intentions for trying to move Prince Andrew out of the Royal Lodge is for Prince William’s sake.

News of all of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Kinsey Schofield.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent interviews.

According to the Royal Observer she warned, “For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once — it sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal, he will never be allowed back to Frogmore.”

And on the flip side “It sends [a] message to Andrew that having disgraced himself, he can no longer expect to live in the grand style.”

“And, finally, it means that a suitably grand residence can be made ready for the royals who really matter, William and Kate,” as well.

This is mainly because Ms Schofield feels that “Charles is determined that Royal Lodge is the only residence on the royal estate at Windsor that is big enough and regal enough for his heir.”