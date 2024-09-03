SHC again suspends PEMRA’s ban on PTI founder, party coverage

Rejects authority’s appeal against earlier suspension of its notification by a single judge

Court also censures Nadra over blocking ID card of a retired employee

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday once again suspended the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) notification banning coverage of PTI founder and the party, overturning PEMRA’s order from May 31, 2023.

An SHC division bench, comprising Chief Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Javad Akbar, rejected PEMRA’s appeal against the earlier suspension of its notification by a single judge.

As proceedings began on Tuesday, Barrister Ali Tahir, the counsel for the PTI, argued that after the initial suspension of the May 31 notification, PEMRA reissued the same order on November 11, 2023.

The court has now suspended both notifications issued by PEMRA.

Barrister Tahir contended that there are currently no restrictions on the coverage of PTI or its founder. He argued that PEMRA’s actions were unconstitutional and contrary to its regulations, stating that as the largest political party in the country and restrictions on its coverage were violation of constitutional rights.

The division bench also instructed the single bench to issue a final decision within six weeks.

SHC chides Nadra over blocked ID card of retired employee

In another petition, the Sindh High Court (SHC) expressed strong displeasure at the NADRA officials over blocking the national identity card of a retired employee, highlighting the authority’s tampering with the citizens’ records.

During the hearing, Justice Amjad Ali Sahito criticized NADRA’s performance, stating that citizens are suffering due to the authority’s errors. “NADRA officials themselves tamper with people’s records,” he remarked.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar added that millions are affected by NADRA’s mistakes, questioning the integrity of the organization’s processes.

Justice Sahito further commented on the hardship faced by citizens, noting, “People are being forced to run from court to court.

The court observed that 1.2 million passports have been returned from Saudi Arabia—who is responsible for this? Directors and Assistant Directors at NADRA are involved in tampering with records. How can a person from another family be added to someone’s family tree without the consent of NADRA officials?”

The court ordered Nadra to review the records of petitioner Muhammad Hassan within 15 days. The petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that Hassan, a retired railway employee, had his ID card blocked in 2021, and again in 2022. Nadra claims that six unknown individuals are listed in Hassan’s family tree, though he has no knowledge of them and has already submitted an affidavit.

The lawyer pleaded with the court to unblock Hassan’s ID card, as his pension has been suspended due to the blockage.