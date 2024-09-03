Prince Harry’s ‘true intentions’ behind ‘catastrophic acts’ against Royal family become apparent

A royal expert has revealed that members of the Royal Family are beginning to understand Prince Harry’s “true intentions” behind his controversial actions, despite the fallout from his criticism of the monarchy.

According to royal expert Charlotte Griffiths, there is still a possibility that King Charles might forgive his “beloved” son Harry, despite the tension caused by Harry’s remarks. Speaking with GB News, Griffiths suggested that some royal family members and close friends are starting to perceive Harry’s intentions as “faultless,” even though his approach has been “catastrophic.”

When asked whether King Charles would be able to “forgive” Harry for his harsh criticisms, Griffiths responded that there is “always a way” for the monarch to reconcile with the Duke of Sussex. “I think Charles will always think there’s a way to forgive his son. I think the tectonic plates are shifting slightly,” she said. “I’m talking very early stages here, but I just hear mood music that’s less vitriolic towards Harry.”

Griffiths observed that while the general public might still hold strong opinions, there is a softening of attitudes within Harry’s friendship circles and possibly even among some family members. She suggested that many realize that it’s not sustainable for Harry to remain in complete exile for decades.

Defending the “rebellious” Prince, Griffiths quoted a source who said that Harry “always had good intentions” but executed them in the “most catastrophic way.” The source noted that Harry’s aims, such as falling in love, starting a family, and seeking a fresh start, were all honorable. However, the way he pursued these goals led to significant turmoil.

“It’s interesting that some of his friends are starting to see that aspect of the story—that it started with good intentions,” Griffiths concluded.