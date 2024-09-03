Karsaz road accident: Jail IG says no VIP treatment being given to Natasha Danish

Sheeba Shah, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the women’s barrack at Karachi Central Jail, refuted claims on Monday that the prime suspect in the Karachi Karsaz road accident was receiving special privileges. Speaking to Aaj News, Shah dismissed the reports circulating on social media as “fake.”
She emphasized that the suspect, identified as Natasha Iqbal, is being treated no differently than other female inmates in the barrack. “The way other females are here in this barrack… all these fake social media reports, I will term them fake. She [Karachi Karsaz road accident suspect] does not go home,” Shah stated, countering allegations that Natasha was being provided with a separate room and additional facilities.
These clarifications follow reports suggesting that Natasha, who was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand last month for allegedly causing the deaths of two people in the August 19 accident, was receiving extra amenities.
Sheeba Shah explained that the prison operates a barrack system, and Natasha is housed in Barrack No. 4, where she shares the same conditions as other inmates. “She [Natasha] does not have a separate room and is living in one of the six barracks,” Shah said, stressing that Natasha is not receiving any special treatment.
Shah further clarified that Natasha is receiving facilities in line with prison regulations, with a focus on maintaining cleanliness in the women’s jail. She suggested that the negative reports about the jail’s treatment of Natasha might be driven by “personal animosity.”
Special treatment in jail?
Reports circulating on social media have sparked controversy regarding the alleged special privileges being granted to Natasha Danish Iqbal, a detainee currently held in Karachi Women’s Jail.
Some reports suggested that Natasha was being housed in a section of the women’s jail reserved for assessing the mental health of inmates. This area, equipped with hospital-style beds, is intended to evaluate whether prisoners pose any mental health risks to others.
However, some sources indicate that Danish has remained in this specialized ward since being placed under judicial custody, avoiding transfer to the general ward where most inmates are held.
Natasha Danish Iqbal, 32, is noted for holding both UK and Pakistani driving licenses and has been a prominent business figure. Her connection to Gul Ahmed has attracted attention, particularly because of her husband’s significant role as Chairman of Gul Ahmed Energy Limited.