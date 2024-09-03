Karsaz road accident: Jail IG says no VIP treatment being given to Natasha Danish

She emphasized that the suspect, identified as Natasha Iqbal, is being treated no differently than other female inmates in the barrack. “The way other females are here in this barrack… all these fake social media reports, I will term them fake. She [Karachi Karsaz road accident suspect] does not go home,” Shah stated, countering allegations that Natasha was being provided with a separate room and additional facilities.

These clarifications follow reports suggesting that Natasha, who was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand last month for allegedly causing the deaths of two people in the August 19 accident, was receiving extra amenities.

Sheeba Shah explained that the prison operates a barrack system, and Natasha is housed in Barrack No. 4, where she shares the same conditions as other inmates. “She [Natasha] does not have a separate room and is living in one of the six barracks,” Shah said, stressing that Natasha is not receiving any special treatment.

Shah further clarified that Natasha is receiving facilities in line with prison regulations, with a focus on maintaining cleanliness in the women’s jail. She suggested that the negative reports about the jail’s treatment of Natasha might be driven by “personal animosity.”