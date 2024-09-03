NA scraps motion to increase number of Supreme Court judges

The National Assembly has put on hold a motion proposing an increase in the number of judges in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The motion, introduced in the Senate on Monday by Senator Abdul Qadir, was aimed at addressing the growing backlog of cases in the Supreme Court, which Qadir attributed to the current shortage of judges. During a session chaired by Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani, Senator Qadir emphasized the urgency of the matter, highlighting that the limited number of judges results in cases taking years to be scheduled. He noted that hundreds of tax-related cases involving billions of rupees remain unresolved, while Pakistan is compelled to seek financial assistance from other countries to meet its needs.

There is a perception that the PML-N government is pushing to increase the number of Supreme Court judges to secure a majority for a particular faction. This comes as Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa is set to retire on October 25. The PML-N government is reportedly keen on retaining CJP Isa in office to maintain the current system’s continuity.

However, CJP Isa has made it clear that he is not interested in an extension through person-specific legislation. He has indicated that he might consider continuing his service only if Parliament decides to extend the retirement age for all superior court judges by three years.

In today’s session, chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, several important discussions took place, including debates on a corporate farming initiative and the allocation of 4.8 million acres of land.