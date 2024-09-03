Chinese President pledges to deepen China-Africa cooperation in talks with AU Commission chairperson

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Tuesday to strengthen political engagement and practical cooperation with Africa to promote shared development during talks with African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, who is visiting China for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Xi highlighted the AU’s significance as a key platform for Africa’s international cooperation and noted the deepening political trust between China and the AU in recent years, marked by close coordination in international and regional affairs.

He pointed to the successful completion and operation of the China-funded Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emphasizing its contributions to Africa’s health sector and the well-being of its people.

Xi reiterated China’s support for the AU’s role in fostering China-Africa friendship and expressed China’s readiness to use the FOCAC summit as an opportunity to advance cooperation across various sectors, thereby elevating the China-Africa community with a shared future to new heights.

Xi underscored that the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, and that the rise of the Global South, including China and Africa, brings stability and positive energy to global peace and development. He stated that Africa, as a major force in the world, is a priority in China’s diplomacy, and that China is willing to deepen political ties, enhance strategic trust, foster practical cooperation and share development experiences with Africa.

Xi called for mutual support to advocate for a multipolar, equitable world, as well as inclusive and fair economic globalization, to safeguard international fairness, justice and the common interests of developing countries.