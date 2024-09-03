Chinese President pledges to deepen China-Africa cooperation in talks with AU Commission chairperson

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Tuesday to strengthen political engagement and practical cooperation with Africa to promote shared development during talks with African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, who is visiting China for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
Xi highlighted the AU’s significance as a key platform for Africa’s international cooperation and noted the deepening political trust between China and the AU in recent years, marked by close coordination in international and regional affairs.
He pointed to the successful completion and operation of the China-funded Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emphasizing its contributions to Africa’s health sector and the well-being of its people.
Xi reiterated China’s support for the AU’s role in fostering China-Africa friendship and expressed China’s readiness to use the FOCAC summit as an opportunity to advance cooperation across various sectors, thereby elevating the China-Africa community with a shared future to new heights.
Xi underscored that the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, and that the rise of the Global South, including China and Africa, brings stability and positive energy to global peace and development. He stated that Africa, as a major force in the world, is a priority in China’s diplomacy, and that China is willing to deepen political ties, enhance strategic trust, foster practical cooperation and share development experiences with Africa.
Xi called for mutual support to advocate for a multipolar, equitable world, as well as inclusive and fair economic globalization, to safeguard international fairness, justice and the common interests of developing countries.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, September 3, 2024. /Xinhua
Faki, reflecting on his eight years leading the AU, praised the rapid development of the AU-China relationship. He also expressed deep gratitude to China for advancing the Africa-China partnership and the FOCAC mechanism, and for the assistance China has provided to African countries in infrastructure, healthcare, energy, industry and security.
Faki also thanked China’s pioneering role in supporting the AU’s entry into the G20. He reaffirmed Africa’s commitment to the one-China policy and its strong support for China in defending its core interests.
Faki applauded the major initiatives proposed by President Xi, such as the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, saying these initiatives are vital for strengthening solidarity and cooperation among Global South countries and for promoting a fairer and more equitable global governance system.
The African side looks forward to China’s continued leadership in helping Africa achieve modernization and contribute to global peace and development, Faki added.