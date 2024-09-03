Prince Harry responds to UK return rumours as Kate and William prepare for key milestone

Despite rumors suggesting that Harry might miss his previous life in the UK, sources have now claimed that he is thriving in the US, with a strong circle of friends and several exciting projects on the horizon. These revelations were shared with The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing their children for the start of the new school term following their summer break at Balmoral. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, all attend Lambrook School in Bracknell, and will be returning for the Michaelmas term on Wednesday, 4 September.

As Prince George, 11, nears the end of his time at prep school, there is speculation that he may follow in his father’s footsteps by attending Eton College when he turns 13. However, there are suggestions that his mother, the Princess of Wales, might prefer Marlborough College, her alma mater, as reported by MailOnline.