NATIONAL

CM Maryam unveils skills development fund to promote financial independence among youth

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of equipping youth with modern, market-driven technologies to enhance their global job prospects.

Speaking at a review meeting on the Punjab Skills Development Fund, she stated, “Youth will be trained in these technologies to excel in the global job market,” and added, “Through the Punjab Skills Development Fund, we aim to guide youth towards financial independence.” She noted that “talented youth are a valuable asset to any country.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Chairperson of the Task Force on Skills Development MPA Adnan Afzal Chatha attended the meeting. Also present were Principal Secretary to the CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Implementation Danish Afzal, CEO PSDF Ahmed Haleem Khan, and other relevant officers.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed on the Punjab Skills Development Fund’s plans to provide IT skills and on-job training to the youth. She was also updated on the complete roadmap for the initiative.

The Chief Minister was informed about the launch of the Chief Minister Internship Program in Punjab and was told that admissions for internships and IT skills courses will be merit-based.

 

Previous article
Netanyahu not doing enough to secure Gaza ceasefire deal: Biden
Next article
Prince Harry responds to UK return rumours as Kate and William prepare for key milestone
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Vicious corruption paralyses justice in Pakistan 

Here in Pakistan it is commonly considered that corruption is no issue in society and everything is going smoothly in accordance with the law...

Water Corp MD faces arrest for failing to address court orders

Bill proposes ban on dual nationality for judges, bureaucrats

Reforming education in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.