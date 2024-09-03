CM Maryam unveils skills development fund to promote financial independence among youth

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of equipping youth with modern, market-driven technologies to enhance their global job prospects.

Speaking at a review meeting on the Punjab Skills Development Fund, she stated, “Youth will be trained in these technologies to excel in the global job market,” and added, “Through the Punjab Skills Development Fund, we aim to guide youth towards financial independence.” She noted that “talented youth are a valuable asset to any country.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Chairperson of the Task Force on Skills Development MPA Adnan Afzal Chatha attended the meeting. Also present were Principal Secretary to the CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Implementation Danish Afzal, CEO PSDF Ahmed Haleem Khan, and other relevant officers.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed on the Punjab Skills Development Fund’s plans to provide IT skills and on-job training to the youth. She was also updated on the complete roadmap for the initiative.

The Chief Minister was informed about the launch of the Chief Minister Internship Program in Punjab and was told that admissions for internships and IT skills courses will be merit-based.