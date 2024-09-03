Chinese, Nigerian presidents announce elevation of bilateral ties

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday announced the elevation of China-Nigeria ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Tinubu is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and a state visit. Noting Nigeria is a major African country with great influence, a huge population and development potential, Xi pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations more than half a century ago, China and Nigeria have always treated each other with mutual respect and equality, blazing a new trail of seeking self-strength through unity and win-win cooperation. In recent years, the two countries have jointly implemented many exemplary and strategic cooperation projects within the framework of the FOCAC, Xi said. Xi told his Nigerian counterpart that China is further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization, which will bring more opportunities for the development of China-Nigeria relations. The two sides should work together to realize their respective modernization with high-quality cooperation and push China-Nigeria relations for new and greater development, he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, September 3, 2024. /Xinhua

Xi also called on the two sides to enhance strategic mutual trust, view and develop bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, and firmly support each other on issues of their respective core interests and major concerns. He urged joint efforts to strengthen the docking of development strategies, form a new pattern of pragmatic cooperation, promote the integrated development of infrastructure, energy, minerals and industries, and create new growth points of cooperation such as the digital economy and new energy. The Chinese president voiced the hope that the Nigerian side would protect the Chinese personnel and projects in the country. Xi also called for strengthening people-to-people exchanges and enhancing mutual understanding. China supports the Nigerian side in combating terrorism, maintaining regional stability and playing a greater role in international and regional affairs, and is willing to strengthen multilateral coordination and cooperation with the Nigerian side to jointly safeguard the interests of developing countries, Xi added. Xi also pointed out that the FOCAC is not only an effective mechanism for promoting practical cooperation between China and Africa, but also a banner for South-South cooperation. China is willing to take the upcoming FOCAC Beijing summit as an opportunity to sum up the historical experience of China-Africa friendship, promote the building of a high-level China-Africa community of shared future, and inject new momentum into the development of China-Africa relations in the new era, the Chinese president said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, September 3, 2024. /Xinhua