Five children held over fatal attack on 80-year old dog walker in the UK

An 80-year-old man, Bhim Sen Kohli, was allegedly killed by a group of five children while walking his dog in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town near Leicester. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday when Mr. Kohli was reportedly “kicked in the neck.” He succumbed to his injuries on Monday night.

Leicestershire Police have arrested four children—a 14-year-old boy and girl, along with a 12-year-old boy and two girls—on suspicion of murder.

Prior to this tragic event, Mr. Kohli had lodged complaints with the police about anti-social behavior by youths in the area, but no action had been taken, according to sources cited by The Telegraph. In light of these developments, Leicestershire Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for further scrutiny. An IOPC spokesperson confirmed receiving the referral and stated that an assessment would be conducted to determine any necessary actions.

Mr. Kohli, a grandfather of two, was described by neighbors as a kind and gentle man who regularly walked his dog in the park. Deep Singh Kalia, 70, a long-time friend of Mr. Kohli, expressed his shock and sorrow: “He was such a lovely guy. It is a horrible shock. I would meet up with him every day. We were both originally from the Punjab in India. He loved his allotment, loved his dog, and loved his family. I don’t know why anyone would have wanted to do something like this to him. He was just a very nice man who wouldn’t have done anything to provoke this.”

Harjinder, Mr. Kalia’s wife, added, “It is just awful. Bhim wouldn’t have harmed anyone.”

Detective Inspector Emma Matts, the senior investigating officer, announced that the case had now escalated to a murder investigation following Mr. Kohli’s death. “Officers are continuing to work at speed to establish the details of the attack, and we have made a number of arrests as we continue to understand what has happened,” she said.

Before Mr. Kohli passed away, his daughter revealed that he had been kicked in the neck and spine. She told LeicestershireLive, “He had been taking the dog for a walk. He was about 30 seconds away from getting home when he was attacked. He was lying under the tree and at first, he was complaining about his neck and now he’s not able to move his legs. He’s always been very active – he has three allotments. We’ve lived here for 40 years, and just recently there’s been a lot of anti-social behavior, which has been reported to the police.”

The assault took place near the park entrance on Bramble Way, and the group of young people fled the scene before emergency services arrived. Leicester Police are appealing for witnesses and have asked anyone who was in the area between 6:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Sunday to come forward with any information.