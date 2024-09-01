Rain to jeopardize fourth day of second test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh

Weather forecast for Rawalpindi tomorrow and day after shows high chance of rain which could jeopardize the remaining two days of the second test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh being played in the city.

Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 262 runs on Sunday, following a determined fightback by the visitors on day three of the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Despite losing early wickets, Bangladesh managed to recover thanks to a resilient partnership between Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan.

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das was the standout performer, scoring a remarkable 138 runs to help Bangladesh post a total of 262 in response to Pakistan’s 274. The 29-year-old Das played a crucial role in stabilizing the innings after a devastating start, where Bangladesh was reduced to 26/6 due to an impressive bowling display by Mir Hamza and Khurram Shahzad.

Das teamed up with Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a seventh-wicket partnership that yielded 165 runs, a crucial stand that brought Bangladesh back into the game. Later, he added another 69 runs for the ninth wicket alongside pacer Hasan Mehmud, further bolstering Bangladesh’s total.

At stumps on day four Pakistan had made 9 runs for a loss of 2 wickets with only a 21 run lead.