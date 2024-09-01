Moumita Debnath rape-murder case: Police release CCTV footage of suspect Sanjay Roy

On Saturday, local police released CCTV footage of Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect in the rape and murder case of Dr. Moumita Debnath, a 31-year-old trainee doctor whose body was found at a medical college in Kolkata. The brutal crime has triggered widespread protests across India, with both the medical community and the general public demanding swift justice for Dr. Debnath.

The incident has ignited outrage nationwide, leading to demonstrations in the streets where people called for immediate action against those responsible for the heinous crime. The release of the CCTV footage marks a significant development in the case, providing the first visual evidence linking the suspect to the crime.

In the footage, Sanjay Roy is seen entering the medical facility at 4:03 am. He is wearing jeans, a T-shirt, and a Bluetooth device, and is holding a helmet typically issued to Kolkata police personnel. The Bluetooth device, now a crucial piece of evidence, was recovered from the crime scene.

Further investigation into Roy’s background has painted a disturbing picture. A forensic report revealed that Roy, who is described as a pornography addict with violent tendencies, showed no remorse for his actions. The report indicated that he provided a detailed account of the crime without hesitation and that explicit videos were discovered on his seized phone.

The release of the footage and the forensic findings have intensified calls for justice, with many urging the authorities to take swift and decisive action against Roy. The case continues to be closely followed across the country, as the public awaits further developments.