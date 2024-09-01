Israel recovers six bodies of hostages in Gaza

Israel’s military announced on Sunday that it had recovered the bodies of six captives, including a dual U.S. national, from a tunnel in southern Gaza. This development comes as Israel’s offensive on the Palestinian enclave enters its 11th month, during which more than 40,000 Palestinians have died since the conflict erupted on October 7.

The six captives—Almog Sarusi, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat, Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, and Hersh Goldberg-Polin—were found in an underground tunnel in Rafah. Their remains were returned to Israel, where they were formally identified. According to Israeli officials, the captives were killed shortly before their bodies were recovered.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “settle the score” with Hamas, stating, “We will hunt you down. Those who kill hostages do not want an agreement” for a Gaza truce. However, a senior Hamas official, Izzat al-Risheq, alleged that the captives were killed by Israeli airstrikes, accusing the United States of “bias, support, and partnership” in what he described as the “11-month war on the besieged territory.”

The news has intensified criticism of Netanyahu’s handling of the hostage crisis. Families of the remaining captives are urging the government to reach a deal with Hamas to secure the release of approximately 100 people still held in Gaza. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, representing these families, has called for a massive protest, demanding a “complete halt of the country” to push for a ceasefire and the release of the captives.

“A deal for the return of the hostages has been on the table for over two months. Were it not for the delays, sabotage, and excuses, those whose deaths we learned about this morning would likely still be alive. It’s time to bring our hostages home,” the forum stated.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid also urged citizens to protest, accusing Netanyahu and his government of deciding “not to rescue the hostages.” In a video message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Lapid called for a nationwide shutdown, saying, “Netanyahu and the death cabinet decided not to rescue the hostages. I call on the Histadrut, the employers, and the local authorities to shut down the economy.”

Critics, including Menachem Klein, a professor of political science at Bar-Ilan University, argue that Netanyahu’s refusal to negotiate for the captives’ release led to their deaths. Klein stated, “Israel refuses to come down to reality. That’s the problem. And it cost the life of Israeli hostages.”

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his devastation and outrage over the deaths, particularly of Israeli-American Goldberg-Polin. He pledged that “Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes” and assured that efforts to secure the release of the remaining hostages would continue “around the clock.”

Despite growing calls for a ceasefire, Israel has continued its military operations in Gaza, which have resulted in widespread destruction and accusations of war crimes. The International Criminal Court has sought arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes, alongside warrants for two Hamas leaders.