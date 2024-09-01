Prince William and Prince Harry next meeting location and date revealed

Prince Harry’s upcoming trip to New York City in September has fueled speculation about a potential overlap with his brother, Prince William. On August 27, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex, 39, confirmed that he would be visiting New York during the same period as the UN General Assembly High-level Week (September 22 to 29) and Climate Week (September 23 to 27).

This announcement led to questions about whether Harry might be in the city at the same time as Prince William, particularly given that the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, co-hosted with Bloomberg Philanthropies, is scheduled for September 24 in New York. However, it has been clarified that Prince William, 42, will not be attending this year’s summit, despite having traveled to New York for the event in 2023.

The brothers were last seen together at their father King Charles’ coronation in May 2023. During the event, William played a prominent role as heir to the throne, while Harry, who has stepped back from his royal duties, sat with other family members and left immediately after the ceremony to return to California for his son Prince Archie’s 4th birthday.

Since Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to California after stepping back from royal duties, the brothers have only met a few times, including at the July 2021 unveiling of a statue honoring their mother, Princess Diana, and the September 2022 funeral events for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Reports suggest that the rift between the siblings began in 2016 when William raised concerns about how quickly Harry’s relationship with Meghan was progressing. Harry later shared details of the strained relationship in his memoir, *Spare*.

According to sources, Harry’s recent attempts to reconnect with William have been met with silence. A royal insider described the rift as “very bad,” but not “irreparable.”

While Prince William and Kate Middleton were recently seen at Balmoral Castle, where the royal family traditionally gathers for their summer break, Harry and Meghan were notably not invited to join the family in the Scottish Highlands this year.