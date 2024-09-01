Prince Harry and Prince William cause major drama at uncle’s funeral

Princes Harry and William have both attended their uncle’s funeral – but sat apart and did not speak to each other, according to reports.

The Duke of Sussex flew from the US to join the Prince of Wales at the service for their mother’s brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes, at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, on Thursday, The Sun reported.

The brothers made a discreet appearance and sat apart at the back of the church, a local resident told the newspaper, keeping their distance and not speaking to each other.

Lord Fellowes, 82, passed away on 29 July. He was married to Princess Diana’s older sister and served as Queen Elizabeth II’s private secretary for several years.