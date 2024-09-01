World

Prince Harry and Prince William cause major drama at uncle’s funeral

By Web Desk

Princes Harry and William have both attended their uncle’s funeral – but sat apart and did not speak to each other, according to reports.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex both attended the memorialit has been reported.

The Duke of Sussex flew from the US to join the Prince of Wales at the service for their mother’s brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes, at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, on Thursday, The Sun reported.

The brothers made a discreet appearance and sat apart at the back of the church, a local resident told the newspaper, keeping their distance and not speaking to each other.

Lord Fellowes, 82, passed away on 29 July. He was married to Princess Diana’s older sister and served as Queen Elizabeth II’s private secretary for several years.

It is believed to be the first time that the two brothers have seen each other in public since King Charles’s coronation last May.

