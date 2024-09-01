King Charles upset with Prince William, Kate after they make major mistake

Prince William and Princess Kate may have caused some disappointment for King Charles by not fully embracing the tradition of establishing strong ties with Wales, a move that has been seen as a sensitive royal matter. As the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate have been advised to solidify their connection with the people of Wales, mirroring the efforts made by King Charles when he held the title.

Royal expert Gareth Russell highlighted the importance of the couple building a closer relationship with Wales, even suggesting that they should consider having a home in the principality. He pointed out that a common criticism has been that the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales often lack meaningful ties to Wales, with limited time spent there by the titleholders.

Russell noted that King Charles, during his time as Prince of Wales, worked hard to counter this perception by engaging deeply with the region. He expressed concern that it would be a “shame and a mistake” if William and Kate did not follow in Charles’s footsteps by fostering a closer bond with Wales.

While William and Catherine are reportedly planning to adopt more modern approaches in their future royal roles, this divergence from tradition may have led to some tension with the King, who values the historical connection between the royal titles and the regions they represent.