NATIONAL

Public-private partnership signed by Punjab to manage 3,600 schools

By News Desk

On Thursday, the Punjab government entered into a significant agreement to operate more than 3,600 government schools through a public-private partnership.

The signing ceremony took place in Lahore, with Punjab’s Education Minister, Rana Sikandar Hayat, attending as the chief guest. The agreement involves 21 NGOs, 12 education networks, and an education technology firm, all collaborating to manage these schools.

The initiative aims to integrate over 1.8 million children into the education system, providing them with much-needed access to quality education. Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat emphasized that this project has the potential to create dignified employment opportunities for thousands of educated young individuals.

He also noted that schools performing exceptionally well under this program would receive upgrades to enhance their facilities and resources.

This public-private partnership is anticipated to be a transformative step for Punjab’s educational sector, significantly improving the quality and accessibility of education for children throughout the province, according to a private news outlet.

Previous article
King Charles lands in trouble for this reason
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Holiday announced on August 31st by LHC

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has announced a holiday in all the subordinate courts of Kasur. As per the notification, all civil and session courts...

Cyclonic storm within Arabian Sea ‘likely’ to hit Sindh

MDCAT 2024 entrance exam date announced

Earthquake shocks felt in Islamabad, KP cities

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.