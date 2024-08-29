Public-private partnership signed by Punjab to manage 3,600 schools

On Thursday, the Punjab government entered into a significant agreement to operate more than 3,600 government schools through a public-private partnership.

The signing ceremony took place in Lahore, with Punjab’s Education Minister, Rana Sikandar Hayat, attending as the chief guest. The agreement involves 21 NGOs, 12 education networks, and an education technology firm, all collaborating to manage these schools.

The initiative aims to integrate over 1.8 million children into the education system, providing them with much-needed access to quality education. Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat emphasized that this project has the potential to create dignified employment opportunities for thousands of educated young individuals.

He also noted that schools performing exceptionally well under this program would receive upgrades to enhance their facilities and resources.

This public-private partnership is anticipated to be a transformative step for Punjab’s educational sector, significantly improving the quality and accessibility of education for children throughout the province, according to a private news outlet.