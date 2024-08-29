Major update to Lahore driving license procedure announced

In a notable development aimed at simplifying the driving license testing process, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore has introduced a new policy.

Under the revised rules, individuals who fail their road tests will now be eligible to retake them after just 15 days—a significant improvement from the previous 42-day waiting period.

CTO Amara Athar explained, “This provision was already in place for those who failed the sign test.” She elaborated that this change is part of an update to the Punjab Motor Vehicle Rules of 1969, designed to save citizens time and enhance the efficiency of the licensing procedure. With the new policy, candidates who fail either the sign or road tests can now schedule their retests after only 15 days.

Athar emphasized that all testing sessions, including both road and sign tests, are recorded and archived. This practice ensures that the licensing process remains fair and transparent.

The newly implemented changes are anticipated to reduce the lengthy wait times that previously plagued candidates, thus making the driving license acquisition process more streamlined and accessible.