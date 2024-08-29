Bangladesh head coach issue sharp rebuke in response to new BCB president’s remarks

Chandika Hathurusingha, the head coach of the Bangladesh national cricket team, has responded to the sharp criticisms directed at him by the newly appointed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President, Faruque Ahmed. These comments have cast uncertainty over Hathurusingha’s future with the team.

In his first official press conference as BCB President, Ahmed openly questioned Hathurusingha’s continued role as head coach, signaling that a comprehensive evaluation of his performance is on the horizon. “I need to review Hathurusingha’s contract and make some official inquiries,” Ahmed remarked. “Although I have yet to change my stance, I plan to discuss the situation with my colleagues in the coming days to determine if we can find a more suitable candidate. We need to create a shortlist and see who might be interested in joining us.”

Ahmed didn’t hold back in his criticism, referring to Hathurusingha’s reappointment as a “blunder,” particularly in light of the coach’s abrupt departure in 2017. “It was a serious mistake to bring Hathurusingha back for a second tenure,” Ahmed stated, recalling the challenges left in the wake of Hathurusingha’s earlier exit. “Bangladesh was merely a stepping stone for him, and after leaving, he went on to coach his own national team. I find it hard to believe that a board of 25 directors, including the president, could make such a flawed decision. I hope they now recognize their error.”

Ahmed further challenged the notion that Hathurusingha was solely responsible for Bangladesh’s past cricketing successes. “Some people seem to believe Hathurusingha is a magician who single-handedly created our success. But cricket isn’t magic. Our achievements are the result of a collective effort involving players, coaches, the selection committee, and board officials.”

In a press conference held before the second Test match against Pakistan, Hathurusingha addressed the BCB President’s remarks, emphasizing his commitment to the team. “I understand that new leadership brings new perspectives, and I’m eager to discuss these with them—that’s my priority,” Hathurusingha said. “My focus remains on preparing the team to the best of my ability. We’ve invested significant effort over the past few months, and now our attention is on the upcoming game.”

It’s worth noting that Bangladesh currently leads the ongoing Test series, having secured their first-ever victory against Pakistan in the opening match. The second Test is set to begin on August 30 in Rawalpindi.