Gilani advocates for enhanced Pak-Japan partnership in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing its strategic partnership with Japan, citing various sectors of mutual benefit that could foster deeper cooperation.

During his meeting with Wada Mitsuhiro, the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Gilani underscored the strong bilateral ties anchored in mutual respect and shared regional development goals.

The discussions covered a broad spectrum, from trade to disaster response, reflecting a robust partnership.

Gilani expressed gratitude for Japan’s support during the devastating floods in Pakistan in 2022 and highlighted the potential for increased trade, which currently stands at $1.27 billion but is deemed below potential.

Further enhancing the relationship, Gilani pointed out the role of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Pakistan’s development and welcomed more Japanese investment in the country.

He also addressed international concerns, urging Japan to play an active role in supporting the safe repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan.

The Chairman also acknowledged the benefits of parliamentary exchanges through the newly established Pak-Japan Friendship Group in the Senate, which aims to facilitate ongoing dialogue and cooperation.

Additionally, Gilani noted the positive impact of the Pakistani diaspora in Japan, particularly through their contributions in the used automobile, carpet trade, and Halal food sectors.