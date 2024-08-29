Federal minister emphasizes media’s role against Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: At the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, addressed the critical role of media in combating the global menace of Islamophobia.

His remarks came during the launch of the book “Do Muslims Scare You? A Guide for Journalists” by Osama Bin Javaid, a journalist from Aljazeera Media Institute.

Rector NUML, Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani (Retd), also spoke at the event, underscoring the media’s potential in fostering a more tolerant society by challenging misconceptions and biases that fuel Islamophobia.

Both leaders pointed to the media as a pivotal platform for promoting understanding and reducing the hostility faced by Muslims globally.

Minister Tarar specifically praised Aljazeera TV for its efforts in raising awareness about Islamophobia and criticized the western media’s biased portrayal of Muslim issues.

He expressed the government’s readiness to support Al Jazeera through future collaborations, including a potential Memorandum of Understanding to further the cause.

The event not only served as a platform for discussing the significant role of media but also for educating the youth about the ongoing challenges in the global media landscape.

The Minister and the Rector emphasized the need for an informed and responsible media to help bridge divides and counteract the rising tide of Islamophobia.