Kate Middleton makes public appearance after over a month

Princess Kate made her first public appearance in over a month, accompanied by Prince William and their son, Prince George, as they attended church at Crathie Church on the Balmoral Estate. The 42-year-old royal was seen smiling in the front passenger seat of their Range Rover Defender, while Prince William, who was driving, also appeared in high spirits.

Kate was elegantly dressed in a light brown outfit paired with a pheasant feather hat, while William opted for a sophisticated navy suit. The couple looked relaxed as they joined other members of the Royal Family for the service.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were also photographed arriving at the church, with the King wearing his traditional Scottish kilt and Camilla in a red and green tartan ensemble. Additionally, Prince Edward was seen driving Princess Anne’s husband, Timothy Lawrence, along with James, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, to the venue.

This appearance follows Kate’s period of relative seclusion after she announced her cancer diagnosis in a video message in March. Since then, she has largely stayed out of the public eye while undergoing treatment. Prior to this church visit, Kate had attended only two public events since revealing her health challenges: Trooping the Colour in June and the Wimbledon men’s final in July, where she received a standing ovation.

The Wales family last appeared together in a video earlier this month, celebrating Team GB ahead of the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony.