King Charles ‘open to truce with Harry’ following major development

King Charles has reportedly found solace in his faith as he navigates the challenges of mourning his parents and adjusting to his new role as monarch. This “spiritual nourishment” has also made him more open to the idea of reconnecting with his youngest son, Prince Harry, according to an insider.

Since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the United States, where they now reside in a $14 million mansion in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, tensions within the royal family have been well-documented.

A source told the Mail on Sunday that faith has always been an integral part of Charles’ life, but it has taken on even greater significance since he became King. “That reliance on faith and quiet contemplation has become a comfort and asset to him and helps him cope with the role as he adapts to being King,” the source explained.

Regarding the possibility of a reconciliation with Harry, the source added, “Charles misses his son. He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons—regardless of whether he and Meghan wish to return to royal life. Harry will always be Charles’ much-loved son. He has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family.”

The insider also emphasized that Charles does not want prolonged discord to overshadow his reign, and he remains hopeful for a resolution. Known for his spirituality and regular church attendance, Charles continues to draw strength from his faith during this transitional period.

Charles last met with Harry in February, following Harry’s cancer diagnosis. Despite the physical and emotional distance, the King is said to hold out hope for a future where the family can heal and reunite.