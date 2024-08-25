World

Meghan Markle has major reaction to Prince Harry’s wish to reunite with Royal family

By Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s reaction to Prince Harry’s desire to return to his former royal life and reconcile with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, has reportedly been revealed. According to The Times, the Duke of Sussex is struggling with his decision to step back from royal duties and is said to be frustrated, missing his life in the UK.

However, a recent report by OK! Magazine suggests that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is encouraging Harry to focus on their future together with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared with the publication that Meghan views dwelling on the past as a “waste of a life.” Nonetheless, Harry’s deep ties to his family make it challenging for him to fully move on.

Bond explained further, saying, “It’s easy for her to look forward…ensconced as she is in a country and lifestyle she is so used to and clearly loves.” However, she noted that Harry’s desire to reunite with his family causes him to reflect on the past and the circumstances that led to their current estrangement.

This tension might be frustrating for Meghan, who seems more at ease with her own estrangement from her family. Bond added, “I don’t think Harry spends ‘all’ his time looking back… but the Harry I knew as a young boy was someone who enjoyed fooling around with his family and having fun with them.”

The situation highlights the contrasting perspectives within the couple, with Meghan looking ahead to their new life in the United States, while Harry struggles with the pull of his past royal connections.

