Prince Andrew has taken up ‘bizarre new hobby’ as battle over Royal lodge continues

Prince Andrew has reportedly taken up an unusual new hobby as he continues to resist vacating the Royal Lodge in Windsor, despite ongoing pressure from King Charles to move out. For more than a year, the King has been urging the Duke of York to leave the £30 million mansion, but Andrew remains determined to “see out” the remaining 55 years on the lease he signed two decades ago. This is despite suggestions that he relocate to the nearby Frogmore Cottage, which was previously occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and is currently vacant.

Since being stripped of his royal titles and duties in 2022, the 64-year-old Duke has been filling his time with various hobbies, including horse riding around the Windsor Castle mews and playing golf. However, a more peculiar pastime has reportedly captured his interest: watching live plane traffic from around the world on a projector screen.

According to royal correspondent Richard Kay, writing for the Daily Mail, the former helicopter pilot—who was commended for his bravery during the Falklands War—has developed a fascination with an app that allows him to track flights landing and taking off at airports globally. A visitor to Royal Lodge mentioned that the prince has become “obsessed” with this planespotting activity.

Prince Andrew’s refusal to leave Royal Lodge comes with mounting costs, as he currently depends on a Royal Navy pension and a royal living allowance of around £1 million per year. Since being removed from his role as a working royal, he has been responsible for his own security and the upkeep of the 19th-century Grade II listed mansion, including a recent £200,000 bill for roof repairs.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Prince Andrew was concerned that King Charles might cut off utilities at the Royal Lodge in an effort to force him out. It is believed that the King wants the residence to be available for Prince William, Kate, and their young family.

Currently, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, reside in separate wings of the Royal Lodge, which is located about three miles south of Windsor Castle.