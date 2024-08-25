JI sets ultimatum for PML-N, PPP over IPP reforms

LAHORE: Amir Jamaat-e-Islami’s Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, has issued a stern warning to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its ally, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), declaring that they have 28 days to address issues with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) or face serious repercussions.

Speaking at a press conference in Mansura, Hafiz Naeem criticized political parties for engaging in self-serving and interest-based politics, while neglecting critical issues like electricity and gas bills. He accused the parties of focusing on personal and political gain rather than addressing public concerns.

Naeem highlighted the financial burden imposed on the public, revealing that the government had allocated 2 trillion rupees to IPPs without generating electricity. He called for a nationwide strike on August 28, supported by the business community, and criticized the government’s tax relief to IPPs while ordinary citizens face escalating taxes.

He also condemned the contracts with IPPs, alleging that agreements were made under false pretenses and that those responsible should be held accountable. Naeem argued that the elimination of IPPs favored by the Sharif family could significantly reduce electricity costs.

Further, he addressed the issue of corruption, citing a Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) report that exposed 1.2 trillion rupees in annual corruption, with tax evasion and bribery undermining the tax system.

Naeem drew a parallel with the situation in Bangladesh, mentioning the historical persecution faced by Jamaat-e-Islami there, and emphasized the party’s enduring role in Pakistan’s political landscape since its pre-independence days.

He concluded by asserting that Jamaat-e-Islami’s contributions to national defense, legal reforms, and public service are well-documented, reinforcing its significant role in Pakistan’s political history.