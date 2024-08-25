NATIONAL

Lahore sewage samples test positive for poliovirus

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the presence of poliovirus in sewage samples from Lahore, sources said.

According to sources, the samples were taken from the Gulshan Ravi Disposal Station and sent to the National Institute of Health on August 7.

The polio eradication program has announced that a campaign will be launched in specific areas from September 10 to immunize children under the age of five.

The program urges parents to ensure their children are vaccinated to prevent the spread of this highly infectious disease.

Earlier, on August 23, another polio case was reported in Pakistan as a 29-month-old girl was confirmed to be infected with the virus.

The case was reported in Hyderabad’s Liaquat Colony Pretabad where the 20-month-old girl has been affected with polio virus.

This is the 16th polio case that has been reported in Pakistan so far this year out of which 11 emerged from Balochistan alone and third case in Sindh.

The Sindh polio officials said that the child is malnourished whereas the authorities are checking the status of her vaccination.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication has told a private media outlet that “Poliovirus has now been detected in 62 districts of the country and affected 16 children so far this year, indicating the persistent risk of polio infection to children in these communities and across the country.

Previous article
JI sets ultimatum for PML-N, PPP over IPP reforms
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Prince William and Kate make emergency calls to Royal ally amid...

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who share a close bond with Zara Tindall, reportedly reached out to her amid a crisis situation at Balmoral....

King Charles ‘open to truce with Harry’ following major development

Kate Middleton makes public appearance after over a month

Meghan Markle has major reaction to Prince Harry’s wish to reunite with Royal family

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.