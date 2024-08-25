Pakistan Railways to enhance operations with new passenger coaches, HCWs

ISLAMABAD: Under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), Pakistan Railways is set to enhance train operations by acquiring 230 passenger coaches and 820 High Capacity Wagons (HCWs). This initiative aims to improve train speeds and ensure timely arrivals.

According to a Ministry of Railways official, 46 Completely-Built-Up (CBU) passenger coaches have already been procured, and the remaining 184 will be manufactured domestically. These coaches are designed to achieve speeds of up to 160 km/h. “Our focus is on completing the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the railway track to support faster and on-time travel,” the official stated.

The railway infrastructure enhancements include updates to the track and signaling system along the Karachi to Peshawar Main Line-I (ML-I) and the expansion of the track between Lahore and Peshawar. “The track length involved in these upgrades is 1,726 kilometers, with an anticipated speed increase to 160 km/h as part of the ML-I upgrades under the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC),” he added.

The official also highlighted the acquisition of a fleet of 55 diesel-electric locomotives with 4000-4500 HP for freight operations, aimed at maximizing haulage efficiency. “Additionally, the Computer Based Interlocking (CBI) system has been installed at 48 stations along ML-I to enhance signaling, interlocking, and safety,” he noted.

Responding to inquiries about employee welfare, the official emphasized the comprehensive network of support for the 63,000 employees of Pakistan Railways, including healthcare, education, and housing benefits.

“Our employees benefit from extensive welfare activities, ranging from healthcare facilities across an expansive network of hospitals and dispensaries to educational and housing benefits,” he explained.

The railway’s welfare initiatives also extend to special provisions for disabled employees and their families, as well as significant educational and healthcare discounts through partnerships, like those with Riphah Islamic Universities.