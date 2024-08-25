ANF detains suspect for drug distribution in Islamabad schools

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested a suspect involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions in Islamabad.

The suspect was caught red-handed during a raid near a prominent educational institution.

The suspect was supplying drugs to a well-known educational institution in Islamabad. Acting on secret information, ANF officers arrested the suspect near the institution and recovered 4.8 kg of hashish and 1.2 kg of opium during the search.

The suspect, who hails from Peshawar, has been charged under the Anti-Narcotics Act.