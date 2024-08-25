NATIONAL

ANF detains suspect for drug distribution in Islamabad schools

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested a suspect involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions in Islamabad.

The suspect was caught red-handed during a raid near a prominent educational institution.

The suspect was supplying drugs to a well-known educational institution in Islamabad. Acting on secret information, ANF officers arrested the suspect near the institution and recovered 4.8 kg of hashish and 1.2 kg of opium during the search.

The suspect, who hails from Peshawar, has been charged under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

Previous article
The doctor in Kolata
Next article
JI sets ultimatum for PML-N, PPP over IPP reforms
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

King Charles ‘open to truce with Harry’ following major development

King Charles has reportedly found solace in his faith as he navigates the challenges of mourning his parents and adjusting to his new role...

Kate Middleton makes public appearance after over a month

Meghan Markle has major reaction to Prince Harry’s wish to reunite with Royal family

Prince Andrew has taken up ‘bizarre new hobby’ as battle over Royal lodge continues

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.