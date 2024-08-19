Senate committee probes corruption in power sector, housing authority

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas has called for an inquiry into ongoing power theft across the country and alleged malpractices within the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), demanding a comprehensive report on the issues.

In its latest meeting, the committee reviewed the progress of actions taken against corrupt officials of the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), as discussed in previous sessions. Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani noted inconsistencies in the disciplinary actions taken against QESCO employees, where termination seemed influenced by personal biases rather than objective assessments of misconduct related to power theft.

Despite these actions, the issue of power theft persists unabated, prompting the committee to direct the Power Division to scrutinize QESCO’s disciplinary procedures and report back within 30 days.

The committee also addressed development projects in underdeveloped areas. Muhammad Zargham Eshaq Khan, Managing Director of the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK), reported on 83 road construction projects across 11 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, totaling 872.65 kilometers and costing approximately Rs. 25.7 billion.

The committee urged NESPAK to detail the initiatives aimed at rehabilitating internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Concerning FGEHA, allegations of malpractice related to the Park Road Housing Scheme were discussed. MD NESPAK disclosed that an internal Fact-Finding Committee had been established, leading to the issuance of show-cause notices to three officers and the suspension of four others pending inquiry conclusions.

Further, the Director General of FGEHA revealed that an inquiry by the Ministry of Housing found the Project Director guilty of serious malfeasance, resulting in his termination and subsequent referral of his case to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Senator Durrani expressed skepticism about the involvement of additional officials in the alleged Rs. 1.4 billion fraud.

Additionally, the committee expressed dissatisfaction with the briefings provided by the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) regarding unannounced power outages and theft, directing SEPCO and the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to deliver a comprehensive plan to address these issues in their next update.

The meeting included Senators Saifullah Abro, Muhammad Aslam Abro, Hamid Khan, and Aimal Wali Khan, along with Arshad Majeed Mohmand, Special Secretary for the Power Division, and other senior officials from relevant departments.