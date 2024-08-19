NATIONAL

Chaudhry Anwar calls India’s Kashmir elections a sham, insists on un plebiscite

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN-JULY 25: An election official marks a voters thumb before casting her vote during General Elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir at a polling station in Karachi on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, has unequivocally rejected India’s announcement to hold elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), describing it as a mere facade to mislead the international community.

In a forthright statement, he argued that such elections could not substitute the plebiscite promised by the United Nations, which he asserted is the only legitimate method to resolve the region’s future.

Following India’s revocation of the region’s special status and the issuance of what he termed ‘fake domicile certificates’ to millions of non-residents, the AJK Prime Minister accused India of attempting to obscure the truth by organizing these elections.

He further declared that the tactics employed by India would not deter the Kashmiri people, who remain steadfast in their struggle for self-determination, a right upheld by United Nations Security Council resolutions.

