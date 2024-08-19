NATIONAL

IHC fixes date for hearing journalist Hamid Mir’s petition against internet firewall, outage

By News Desk

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed the objections raised by the Registrar’s Office against a petition challenging the installation of a firewall and the resulting slowdown of internet services.

The hearing was presided over by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel, Imaan Mazari, argued that the objections raised by the Registrar’s Office were baseless and unjustified.

The court has scheduled the hearing for Tuesday.

The petition calls for the court to halt the installation of the firewall, asserting that it infringes on citizens’ fundamental rights. It further demands that any installation of the firewall be conducted in consultation with all relevant stakeholders and that the protection of basic rights be ensured.

Moreover, the petition advocates for internet access to be recognized as a fundamental human right under the Constitution, emphasizing its importance for livelihoods.

Justice Farooq noted that three of the objections would be addressed on the judicial side, while the fourth objection related to the alleged use of inappropriate language in the petition.

The counsel clarified that the petition merely referenced a tweet, which did not contain any inappropriate language. After this clarification, the court removed the objections and directed that the case be scheduled for a hearing the following day.

The petition, filed by senior journalist Hamid Mir, challenges the installation of the firewall and the consequent internet disruptions. The petition names the cabinet division secretary, IT ministry secretary, Interior ministry secretary, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, and the human rights ministry as respondents.

News Desk
News Desk

