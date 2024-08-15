Kate Middleton’s health issues prior to cancer diagnosis revealed

In an unprecedented display of openness from a royal family member, Kate Middleton recently disclosed that she had planned abdominal surgery in mid-January and was diagnosed with cancer in mid-March. However, according to royal expert Rebecca English, the princess had been battling health issues for much longer. In a report for The Daily Mail, English revealed, “What many might not realize is that Catherine had actually been unwell for some time leading up to her initial abdominal surgery in January.”

English reminded readers that it was only after the surgery, which kept Kate in the hospital for two weeks, that her cancer diagnosis was made. “As always, she hid her suffering well,” English added.

An insider commented, “I don’t think people understand just how much she has endured behind the scenes, and for how long—far longer than anyone truly knows. She’s incredibly strong, but she’s been through a lot.”

While Kate has faced her medical challenges with grace in the public eye, her openness has inevitably exposed her to public scrutiny. Some have praised her honesty, while others have voiced unsolicited and unkind opinions. English noted how online trolls quickly criticized Kate’s appearance after her appearance at Wimbledon.

“Though the couple tries to ignore such speculation, the sad reality is that it has added an unbearable strain to their lives, one that has been deeply distressing at times,” English explained.

Although Kate has made progress, she is still not “out of the woods.” English reported that the princess will continue preventative chemotherapy over the summer and potentially beyond. Her recovery, even after treatment ends, is expected to be ongoing.

“It’s been a rough, rough time—a truly difficult year for the entire family,” another source shared.

The timing of Kate’s return to her royal duties remains uncertain, as does what her regular workload might look like, but English suggests it will be a “slow build.”

In the meantime, despite her struggles, English notes that Kate, Prince William, and their three children are enjoying a “fabulous” summer in Norfolk. Spending time outdoors and with loved ones “has brought color back to all their cheeks.”