King Charles decides Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fate in royal family

King Charles and Prince William are finally coming to terms on what the fate of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the royal fold will look like.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are heading to their tour in Colombia soon, still have strained ties with the royals despite their attempts to initiate reconciliation.

With the ongoing back and forth, a well-placed Palace insider revealed that Harry and Meghan’s titles and patronages will also be discussed during the Balmoral summit.

“The Royal Family are meeting at Balmoral to discuss a number of different things, but one of them will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the source told Express.co.uk

“What people don’t realise is that the Balmoral gathering isn’t just a summer holiday,” the insider explained. “The family also participates in pre-arranged meetings where they discuss the family’s current position and how they can best prepare for the future.”

The source shared that last year the King focussed on “honouring the Queen” since it was his first time hosting the gathering at the Scottish Palace.

However, the monarch is now ready to make some big decisions and will not discuss and decide “how the family can best move forward without the Sussexes.

Here’s why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chief of staff quit just 3-months into the job
Kate Middleton’s health issues prior to cancer diagnosis revealed
