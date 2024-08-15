NATIONAL

Rs1500 prize bond 2024 winning numbers announced, check here

The National Savings Division held the Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw No. 99 today, 15 August 2024, in Multan.

The first prize of PKR 3,000,000 was awarded to bond number 439845. Additionally, three winners secured the second prize of PKR 1,000,000 each, with the winning numbers being 394976, 498391, and 555206.

As is customary, many participants are eagerly anticipating the full list of smaller prize winners. In total, 1696 winners will each receive PKR 18,500.

Prize bonds in Pakistan

Prize bonds are a widely favored financial instrument in Pakistan, issued by the National Savings Division. Unlike traditional investment options, prize bonds do not yield interest. Instead, they offer holders the opportunity to win significant cash prizes through quarterly draws. These bonds are fully backed by the government, and the draws are conducted under the strict supervision of the State Bank of Pakistan.

By purchasing these bonds, participants effectively lend money to the government with the hope that their bond numbers will be selected in the prize draws. This system not only gives individuals a chance to win substantial rewards but also plays a vital role in bolstering the nation’s financial resources.

