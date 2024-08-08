Israel vows to target Yahya Sinwar, new Hamas chief

TEL AVIV: Israel has pledged to eliminate Yahya Sinwar, the new Hamas leader and alleged mastermind of the October 7 attack, amid escalating regional tensions as the Gaza war enters its 11th month.

Sinwar’s appointment to lead the Palestinian militant group comes as Israel braces for possible Iranian retaliation following the killing of his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, last week in Tehran.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at a military base, declared Israel’s determination to defend itself. “We are prepared both defensively and offensively,” he told new recruits.

Army Chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi vowed to “find him (Sinwar), attack him,” and force Hamas to appoint a new leader.

Sinwar, who has led Hamas in Gaza since 2017, has been absent since the October 7 attack, the deadliest in Israel’s history. A senior Hamas official indicated that Sinwar’s appointment underscores the organization’s ongoing resistance.

Hamas ally Hezbollah congratulated Sinwar and suggested that the appointment proves “the enemy… has failed to achieve its objectives” by targeting Hamas leaders.

Analysts believe Sinwar is less likely to agree to a ceasefire and more aligned with Tehran compared to Haniyeh, who resided in Qatar. Rita Katz, executive director of the SITE Intelligence Group, stated that Sinwar’s leadership could further entrench Hamas’s hardline militant strategy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that achieving a ceasefire will depend on Sinwar’s decisions, as he “has been and remains the primary decider.”

Civilians in Israel and Gaza have reacted with concern to Sinwar’s appointment. Mohammad al-Sharif, a displaced Gazan, questioned how negotiations would proceed under Sinwar’s leadership. In Tel Aviv, logistics company manager Hanan expressed disappointment that Hamas did not choose a less militant leader.

Hezbollah vows retaliation

Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has promised to avenge the deaths of Haniyeh and its own military commander Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah declared that his group would retaliate “alone or as part of a unified response from all the axis” of Iran-backed groups.

The United States has sent additional warships and jets to the region and urged both Iran and Israel to de-escalate. President Joe Biden has engaged in diplomacy with regional leaders, emphasizing the need to avoid further conflict.