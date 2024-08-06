King Charles responds to rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with latest move

King Charles has notably refrained from acknowledging Meghan Markle’s 43rd birthday, marking a continuation of the strained relationship with his estranged daughter-in-law. This lack of recognition on August 4, reported by Sky News Australia and the Daily Mail, reflects the ongoing tension between the royal family and Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry.

In previous years, Meghan received birthday greetings from senior royal family members despite her relocation to the US with Prince Harry in 2020. Notably, in 2021, she was warmly wished by Prince William and Kate Middleton. King Charles and Queen Camilla also extended birthday wishes to Meghan that year, despite her departure from the Royal Family only a year prior.

However, following Meghan and Harry’s revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, which exacerbated tensions with the Royal Family, their relationship has become increasingly strained. The absence of any birthday acknowledgment this year and last year—Meghan’s first birthday since Charles became King—underscores the deepening rift.

The royal family’s silence on Meghan’s birthday continues to reflect the broader discord that has developed since the couple’s controversial public statements.