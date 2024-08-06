NATIONAL

Nationwide rain and windstorms expected

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather advisory forecasting widespread rain and windstorms across several regions of the country. Over the next twelve hours, areas including Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to experience significant weather disturbances.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated at isolated locations in northeastern and southern Balochistan, Sindh (including Karachi), Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern and southern Punjab, and Kashmir.

Temperature readings on Monday morning were as follows:

  • Islamabad, Lahore, and Muzaffarabad: 26°C
  • Karachi: 28°C
  • Peshawar: 29°C
  • Quetta: 23°C
  • Gilgit: 22°C
  • Murree: 17°C

In the Indian-administered region of Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the forecast predicts partly cloudy conditions with potential rain, wind, and thundershowers in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla. Jammu is expected to experience cloudy weather with rain, wind, thundershowers, and isolated heavy falls.

Temperatures recorded on Monday morning in IIOJK were:

  • Srinagar: 21°C
  • Jammu: 25°C
  • Leh: 12°C
  • Pulwama and Anantnag: 24°C
  • Shopian and Baramulla: 23°C

Sindh is expected to face continued weather challenges, with widespread windstorms and rain predicted to persist across various cities in the province through Tuesday.

News Desk
