Who is Tommy Robinson, the face of the ongoing violent far-right protests in UK

Tommy Robinson, born Stephen Yaxley Lennon, is a notorious figure in the UK, known for his far-right activism and criminal record. Robinson, who now identifies as a journalist, recently traveled to Ireland, stating that he aims to create a documentary about the ongoing anti-immigration protests there. He clarified that he had not been invited and is not receiving support from anyone in Ireland.

Robinson’s criminal history is extensive, with convictions ranging from assaulting an off-duty police officer and stalking to fraud and drug possession. He has served multiple prison sentences, including a 2013 sentence for attempting to enter the US with a false passport.

As a founding member of the Islamophobic English Defence League and a former member of the British National Party, Robinson has been involved with various groups linked to fascism and white nationalism. Over the years, he has garnered millions of pounds in donations from his supporters. Despite declaring bankruptcy in 2021 after losing a defamation lawsuit for falsely accusing a refugee schoolboy of assault, his influence remains significant.

In 2019, Robinson’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were removed for violating policies against organized hate. According to Facebook, his pages repeatedly broke standards by posting dehumanizing language and calls for violence against Muslims. In 2018, he was jailed for contempt of court for filming outside the trial of men convicted of sexual abuse, which was under reporting restrictions.

Robinson has faced numerous challenges in maintaining his funding, including a 2018 PayPal ban and restrictions from Facebook on using donation tools meant for charities. Despite these setbacks, he has cultivated international connections, particularly with right-wing groups in the US and Canada, and has received financial support from an international network of wealthy backers.

Where is he currently?

Currently, Robinson has been seen in Cyprus, using his phone while sunbathing, around the time a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham was set on fire. His presence abroad since July 28, following his escape from the UK on the eve of a high court hearing over contempt of court proceedings, has not stopped him from commenting on UK events. Notably, he has been active online since the fatal stabbings of three young girls in Southport on July 29, spreading claims that police have labeled as false.

Robinson’s prolific use of social media has only been amplified by the restoration of his X account after Elon Musk acquired Twitter. Despite the challenges in policing his online activities, the far right’s migration to digital platforms has made its influence more dangerous than ever. Dominic Grieve, a former attorney general for England and Wales, explained to the Guardian, “Inciting violence on the grounds of race, belief, or sexual orientation is an offense, but distinguishing between the right to criticize and incitement to hatred is a complex and difficult area to manage.”