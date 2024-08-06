Boxer Imane Khelif failed a gender test in 2023 but passed in 2024, here’s why

Imane Khelif has found herself embroiled in a controversy surrounding the Paris Olympics, which intensified after she defeated Italy’s Angela Carini in a boxing match last week. Carini withdrew just 46 seconds into their 66kg fight after taking a clean hit from Khelif.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) reported that Khelif failed a gender eligibility test due to the presence of certain chromosomes. Despite this, Khelif secured another victory, guaranteeing her at least a bronze medal. Incorrect claims have circulated that she is a transgender athlete, but the 25-year-old has never identified as transgender or intersex. The IBA confirmed her disqualification at the 2023 World Championships was due to failing a gender eligibility test.

Similarly, Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, 28, faced backlash despite securing a bronze medal in Paris after being disqualified from the same tournament as Khelif for the same reason. Initially, the IBA, which organized the World Championships but is no longer involved with the Olympics, did not disclose the reasons behind the test failures.

During a press conference on Monday, August 5, the IBA clarified that the test results revealed chromosomes making Khelif and Lin ineligible to compete in the women’s category. Chris Roberts, the IBA’s General Secretary and CEO, explained, “Blood tests and a gender test were conducted during the Women’s World Championship in 2022 in Istanbul. The tests on May 17, 2022, were analyzed by a lab in Istanbul, and the results issued on May 24 were inconsistent, raising several questions.”

He further elaborated, “During the female World Championships from March 15 to 26, 2023, in India, both boxers underwent another blood test on March 17, with results confirming the chromosome findings on March 23. These findings, consistent with the IBA’s competition rules, led to their disqualification, ratified by our board of directors.”

Roberts acknowledged the challenging situation, “Both boxers have worked extremely hard towards their goals. It’s never been our intention to bring about this controversy. We can’t disclose the test results, but the situation speaks for itself.” He also mentioned that the IBA received contacts from the National Olympic Committees of Algeria and Taiwan but could not provide further information about the boxers.

IBA President Umar Kremlev later stated that Khelif and Lin’s test results showed “very high” testosterone levels. Khelif had filed an appeal against her disqualification but subsequently withdrew it, with the reasons for this withdrawal remaining unclear.

Ioannis Filippatos, President of the European Boxing Confederation and former Chair of the IBA Medical Committee, criticized the IOC’s method for determining an athlete’s sex, which relies on passport information. Gabriele Martelli, President of the IBA Coaches Committee, argued that Khelif and Lin had an “unfair advantage,” stating, “In our sport, an unfair advantage can be dangerous and potentially lethal.”

Since its split with the IBA, the IOC has managed boxing at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, establishing the Paris Boxing Unit to oversee the current Games.

The IBA’s legitimacy has been questioned due to alleged corruption and its links to Russia, particularly its backing by Gazprom. The IOC withdrew recognition of the IBA in 2023 over concerns about finances, governance, ethics, refereeing, and judging. Despite the IBA’s denials, a court of arbitration upheld the IOC’s decision in April 2024 to strip the IBA of its status.