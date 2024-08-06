ICC unveils schedule and details for Champions Trophy 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, sharing it with cricket boards and broadcasters worldwide. The tournament, backed by a budget of approximately $70 million, is set to kick off on February 19 and wrap up on March 9, with a reserve day for the final scheduled for March 10.

Warm-up matches are planned to be held from February 12 to 18, allowing teams to prepare for the main event. The opening ceremony is tentatively set to take place in Karachi, while the closing ceremony is proposed for Lahore.

These plans are subject to final approval from the ICC following discussions with the participating cricket boards. The schedule promises an exciting lead-up to what is expected to be a highly anticipated tournament.