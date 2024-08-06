Entertainment

Meghan Markle warns Royal Family with latest interview

By Agencies

Meghan Markle has seemingly issued a veiled warning to the royal family through her recent remarks in an interview. The Duchess of Sussex, alongside her husband Prince Harry, appeared on CBS News to address the escalating issue of cyberbullying and its effects on mental health.

During her conversation with host Jane Pauley, Meghan reflected on her previous revelations about struggling with suicidal thoughts, which she initially shared during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan’s comments during this latest appearance have reignited discussions about her mental health struggles while she was a member of the British royal family.

Royal expert and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop discussed Meghan’s remarks with The Mirror, highlighting that Meghan emphasized the need for openness about mental health. Dunlop noted, “She talked about the necessity of being ‘really open about it,’ yet admitted she ‘hadn’t really scraped the surface’ of her own pain.”

Dunlop interpreted Meghan’s comments as a potential hint towards future projects where she may delve deeper into her mental health struggles. “It’s clear that Meghan believes her healing journey, which she views as crucial, remains incomplete. Her Oprah interview appears to have been insufficient in fully addressing her experiences of suicidal thoughts within the Royal Family,” Dunlop explained.

Since stepping back from their royal duties in 2020, Meghan and Harry have accused prominent royal figures and the British media of creating a difficult environment for them. This recent interview further underscores Meghan’s ongoing struggle to publicly address and process her past experiences.

Previous article
PCB invites Bangladesh cricket team early amid rising security concerns
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Hasina to stay in India until UK grants asylum

Reports indicate that Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, is anticipated to stay in India until the United Kingdom grants her asylum....

Asad Umar rushed to hospital from courtroom following chest pain

Gold rates in Pakistan today, 6 August 2024

Epaper_24-08-6 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.