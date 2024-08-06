Meghan Markle warns Royal Family with latest interview

Meghan Markle has seemingly issued a veiled warning to the royal family through her recent remarks in an interview. The Duchess of Sussex, alongside her husband Prince Harry, appeared on CBS News to address the escalating issue of cyberbullying and its effects on mental health.

During her conversation with host Jane Pauley, Meghan reflected on her previous revelations about struggling with suicidal thoughts, which she initially shared during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan’s comments during this latest appearance have reignited discussions about her mental health struggles while she was a member of the British royal family.

Royal expert and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop discussed Meghan’s remarks with The Mirror, highlighting that Meghan emphasized the need for openness about mental health. Dunlop noted, “She talked about the necessity of being ‘really open about it,’ yet admitted she ‘hadn’t really scraped the surface’ of her own pain.”

Dunlop interpreted Meghan’s comments as a potential hint towards future projects where she may delve deeper into her mental health struggles. “It’s clear that Meghan believes her healing journey, which she views as crucial, remains incomplete. Her Oprah interview appears to have been insufficient in fully addressing her experiences of suicidal thoughts within the Royal Family,” Dunlop explained.

Since stepping back from their royal duties in 2020, Meghan and Harry have accused prominent royal figures and the British media of creating a difficult environment for them. This recent interview further underscores Meghan’s ongoing struggle to publicly address and process her past experiences.