Boxer Imane Khelif demands end to Olympic bullying over gender controversy

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has issued a forceful call to end the bullying and negative rhetoric she encountered during the Paris Olympics. Khelif’s call for reform comes in the wake of her swift victory over Italian boxer Angela Carini, which sparked controversy due to misunderstandings about her gender.

In 2023, Khelif was disqualified from competition due to non-compliance with the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) eligibility requirements. This decision, later criticized as arbitrary by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after it assumed control of boxing governance, was complicated by issues surrounding Khelif’s gender identity.

The boxer has since been subjected to online abuse fueled by these misconceptions, leading her to plead for an end to the hate and a renewed focus on the sport itself. Khelif emphasized the critical need for discrimination-free participation and called for environments that are both supportive and respectful of all athletes.

The IOC has also weighed in, condemning the abuse and reaffirming its commitment to fair participation based on established regulations. In a statement issued Thursday, the IOC expressed its dismay over the treatment of athletes, asserting, “Every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination.”

On Sunday night, SNTV, a sports video partner of the Associated Press, interviewed Khelif, where she reflected on her tumultuous Olympic experience. Speaking in Arabic, she urged people worldwide to uphold the principles of the Olympic Charter and reject bullying.

“It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, mind, and spirit. And it can divide people,” Khelif said. “Since I was a young girl, I have been ambitious with the Olympics as my goal. I’m here for my dream. God willing, I will be able to achieve my dream and get the best result for my country.”

The Paris Games also highlighted the achievements of Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting and Khelif, both of whom won their first Olympic medals. However, both athletes faced online backlash fueled by unfounded gender-related allegations, reflecting ongoing debates about gender identity and regulations in sports.